England women beat Australia in CFA International Tournament

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England 1-0 Australia

England bounced back from defeat by hosts China to beat Australia 1-0 in the three-team CFA International Tournament in Yongchuan.

Having lost 2-1 to China on Friday, Mark Sampson's side edged past World Cup quarter-finalists Australia after Izzy Christiansen's second-half goal.

Midfielder Jill Scott was captain as she earned her 100th cap.

The victory comes before England's friendly against European champions Germany in Duisburg on 26 November.

Sampson's side then host Bosnia-Herzegovina on 29 November in a Euro 2017 qualifier at Bristol City's Ashton Gate.

The solitary goal against Australia came when Manchester City midfielder Christiansen received a pass from club-mate Lucy Bronze and scored from a narrow angle.

England striker Eniola Aluko, who scored against China, hit the bar in the first half and Scott wasted two chances to crown her milestone with a goal as the Lionesses saw out the game in relative comfort.