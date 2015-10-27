Former Chelsea player Gianfranco Zola thinks the club should stand by manager Jose Mourinho as it is a "good marriage".

Mourinho's side are 15th in Premier League and have lost five of their last 10 league matches, while he has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over his language and behaviour in Saturday's defeat by West Ham United.

Zola, who scored 80 goals in 312 games for the Blues, admits he is "surprised" about their current form but believes Mourinho can turn things around.