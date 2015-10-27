FA Cup: Didcot 'thrilled' with Exeter home tie in first round

Didcot Town play in the eighth tier of English football

Didcot Town joint-manager Ian Concannon believes his side's FA Cup first-round draw against Exeter City has the potential for an upset.

The Oxfordshire club will host League Two Exeter, who are currently 87 places above them in the football pyramid.

Didcot, who play in the Southern League Division One South & West, are the lowest-ranked team in the first round.

"We wanted a league club and we got one at home. We're absolutely delighted," Concannon told BBC Radio Oxford.

Didcot reached the first round for the first time in their history after coming from two goals down to beat Brentwood Town 4-2 at home in the fourth qualifying round.

Exeter will be wary of their non-league opponents after they found themselves on the wrong end of an upset at the same stage in 2014.

Paul Tisdale's side were beaten 1-0 at Warrington Town, who were also the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

"We're absolutely looking forward to it and we've got nothing to lose, so we're going to give it a right good go," Concannon added.

"We're pleased that a league club's got to come to us and with it being the FA Cup, there could be an upset, you never know."

In the meantime, Concannon will focus his side on an Oxfordshire derby in the league at Banbury United on Tuesday.

The FA Cup first-round tie at Didcot's Loop Meadow is one of 40 that will take place between 6-9 November.