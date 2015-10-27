Liam Donnelly: Fulham recall defender from Crawley Town loan

From the section

Liam Donnelly (right) has made one international appearance for Northern Ireland

Fulham have recalled defender Liam Donnelly from his loan spell at League Two side Crawley Town.

The 19-year-old Northern Ireland international has made 12 appearances for the Reds and was due to remain with the West Sussex club until 2 January.

Meanwhile, Ipswich defender Josh Yorwerth has extended his loan spell with Crawley until 29 December.

The 20-year-old Wales Under-21 international has featured five times during his time with Mark Yates' side.