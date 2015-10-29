Oxlade-Chamberlain and Walcott to miss England games - Wenger

Theo Walcott has been capped 42 times for England while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 24 international appearances

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said that Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the Gunners' next three games and two England internationals with injury.

Both players went off in Tuesday's 3-0 League Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

They are set to miss Arsenal's games against Swansea, Tottenham and Bayern Munich in the Champions League and friendlies versus Spain and France.

"They are out until after the international break," Wenger said.

"Nothing has changed since after the game. They are out but the scans are on Thursday - it's 48 hours afterwards. We hope they are light injuries."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 22, suffered a hamstring problem after five minutes at Hillsborough and 26-year-old Walcott, who came on in his place, went off with a calf problem after 19 minutes.

England will play friendlies in Spain on 13 November and at home to France four days later.

"We are short now with the injuries," added the 66-year-old Frenchman, who has six other first-team players out.