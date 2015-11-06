Nottingham Forest 1-0 Derby County

Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Derby County 0.
Nelson Oliveira's early goal gave Nottingham Forest victory over Derby County in the East Midlands derby.
Oliveira's low shot from 18 yards put Forest ahead inside the opening five minutes, and it proved enough to end their eight-game winless run and ease the pressure on boss Dougie Freedman.
The hosts had chances to double their lead, but Jamie Ward and Ryan Mendes were both denied when well placed.
Jeff Hendrick came closest to a Rams equaliser when his shot struck the bar.
But it was an otherwise underwhelming performance from Paul Clement's Derby side, who came into the match fifth in the Championship table and without a defeat in their previous 10 games.
Forest goalkeeper Dorus de Vries was rarely troubled throughout and, after Oliveira's fizzing near-post shot had put them in front, it was the home team who looked the more likely to add a second goal.
Former Derby forward Ward forced a fine one-handed save from Rams goalkeeper Scott Carson, while Henri Lansbury's strike from distance curled just wide.
The visitors saw plenty of the ball both before and after half-time, enjoying 66% of the possession, but of their 15 shots only two were on target.
Forest looked dangerous on the break and Mendes could have ensured a less nervy final few minutes had he slotted in from close range.
But the Reds were able to survive late Derby pressure to secure their fourth win of the season - and only their second at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"We showed the same amount of commitment we have in the last few games but this time we took a chance when it came.
"We showed what we were all about for the first 15 minutes and then we gave a real disciplined performance.
"We had chances too and it was a well-deserved victory. The crowd played a huge part in getting us over the line in the last 10 minutes.
"We are a good side in a a difficult moment but we stuck at it."
Derby County head coach Paul Clement told BBC Radio Derby:
"We're to blame for not getting the right result tonight for the way we played. We lost a bit of identity.
"We were unable to create the chances we have in recent games, which was disappointing.
"It's a reality check for everybody. What we'll need to do now is reflect on it and get back to our way against Cardiff."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 1de Vries
- 2Lichaj
- 5Mills
- 25Hobbs
- 31Pinillos
- 24VaughanBooked at 33mins
- 10Lansbury
- 19WardSubstituted forOsbornat 60'minutes
- 20WilliamsBooked at 1minsSubstituted forTrotterat 70'minutes
- 15Mendes da Graça
- 17OliveiraBooked at 73minsSubstituted forBlackstockat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Wilson
- 18Trotter
- 23Blackstock
- 26Evtimov
- 27Burke
- 34Walker
- 38Osborn
Derby
- 17Carson
- 2ChristieBooked at 85mins
- 6Keogh
- 14Shackell
- 37Warnock
- 8HendrickSubstituted forInceat 65'minutes
- 34Thorne
- 15Johnson
- 11RussellSubstituted forButterfieldat 73'minutes
- 9Martin
- 24WeimannSubstituted forBentat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grant
- 4Bryson
- 10Bent
- 12Baird
- 16Pearce
- 18Butterfield
- 23Ince
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 25,114
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Derby County 0.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Liam Trotter.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Daniel Pinillos tries a through ball, but Dexter Blackstock is caught offside.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Dexter Blackstock.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Daniel Pinillos.
Attempt blocked. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dexter Blackstock (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Dexter Blackstock replaces Nélson Oliveira.
Attempt saved. Darren Bent (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ryan Mendes (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left.
Offside, Derby County. Tom Ince tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.
Booking
Cyrus Christie (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Derby County).
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Mendes (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a through ball.
Foul by Jason Shackell (Derby County).
Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Darren Bent replaces Andreas Weimann.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Matt Mills (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Trotter.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield replaces Johnny Russell.
Booking
Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Ince (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Nottingham Forest).
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hobbs (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Liam Trotter replaces Jonathan Williams.
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Jason Shackell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest).
Andreas Weimann (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Mendes (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Tom Ince replaces Jeff Hendrick.