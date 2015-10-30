Gary Bowyer: Blackburn Rovers can 'push on' after Leeds win

Jordan Rhodes celebrates scoring his eighth goal in 12 games this season

Blackburn Rovers can "push on" after their first win in four games at Leeds, says manager Gary Bowyer.

Craig Conway and Jordan Rhodes scored inside the first six minutes to secure a 2-0 win at Elland Road as Rovers moved up to 14th in the Championship.

It was Blackburn's first away win since April, which was also at Leeds.

"We've maintained the confidence and the belief in the players and the staff," Bowyer, 44, told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We've concentrated on the process and got them to focus on what we're good at and we've produced that tonight.

"It's only one game but we've got to build on that and use it as a springboard now, this group can really push on."

The result came after defeat by Burnley in Saturday's east Lancashire derby, and Bowyer was pleased with the response shown.

"There was a lot of emotion attached to Saturday's defeat," he added. "It's nearly Halloween and you see people coming out for the ground you haven't seen for 18 months.

"They'll probably go back in and hide under the stone for another couple of games, but that's just part and parcel of football."