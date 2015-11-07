Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Luton Town 2.
Crawley Town 1-2 Luton Town
-
- From the section FA Cup
Luton reached the second round of the FA Cup after a Josh McQuoid brace saw off League Two rivals Crawley Town.
McQuoid put the Hatters ahead after the break when his 20-yard strike beat Reds goalkeeper Darryl Flahavan.
The home side restored parity soon after when Matt Harold headed in Simon Walton's cross from close range.
The game looked to be heading for a replay until the final minute when McQuoid hammered in a left-footed winner into the top corner.
Crawley Town boss Mark Yates told BBC Surrey:
"On our part we've conceded a couple of poor goals but apart from that I thought the first half we were superb.
"We weren't as good in the second half which is credit to them but we had enough chances to win a couple of games today.
"When we played it around we were really bright with the ball. You don't get what you always deserve in football and we didn't today. We have to dust ourselves off and our recent form performances have been good and today we can come out with a bit of credit."
Luton Manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"Second half I thought we were good. Certainly in the first 20 minutes they had the ascendancy, but we were solid and didn't give them too many opportunities. Second half we were good, I thought we played very well in the second half.
"(Paul Benson) has been a big miss. One thing we've lacked in the last few games is a bit of experience up-front. When he plays we've got a little bit of experience and knowledge.
"Our cup form this year has been very good. We beat Bristol City, we held Stoke 0-0 for 120 minutes, and we beat Leyton Orient. So I've been really, really pleased with our cup form. This is a massive competition, we're an established Football League side now, so we can have a go at it."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Flahavan
- 14Young
- 25Yorwerth
- 6Bradley
- 3Scales
- 7Edwards
- 4WaltonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forRooneyat 85'minutes
- 8Smith
- 20DeaconSubstituted forFenelonat 88'minutes
- 18Harrold
- 39MurphySubstituted forBarnardat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Barnard
- 10Rooney
- 12Preston
- 15Fenelon
- 16Ashton
- 21Tomlin
- 22Jenkins
Luton
- 16Justham
- 20Long
- 6Cuthbert
- 30Wilkinson
- 12Griffiths
- 7LawlessSubstituted forGreenat 69'minutes
- 19Lee
- 4Smith
- 23McQuoid
- 21Guttridge
- 14MarriottSubstituted forBensonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tyler
- 3Potts
- 8McGeehan
- 9Benson
- 11Green
- 15McCourt
- 25O'Brien
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 1,929
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Luton Town 2.
Attempt missed. Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Christian Scales (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Luton Town 2. Josh McQuoid (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Roarie Deacon.
Attempt saved. Sonny Bradley (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Scott Griffiths.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Luke Rooney replaces Simon Walton.
Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Lee Barnard replaces Rhys Murphy.
Attempt missed. Josh McQuoid (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Danny Green (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Walton (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Green replaces Alex Lawless.
Attempt blocked. Matt Harrold (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Olly Lee (Luton Town).
Attempt blocked. Roarie Deacon (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Crawley Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Scott Griffiths.
Attempt missed. Rhys Murphy (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Luton Town 1. Matt Harrold (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Walton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Paul Benson replaces Jack Marriott.
Attempt saved. Matt Harrold (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Luton Town 1. Josh McQuoid (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Sonny Bradley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Marriott (Luton Town).
Attempt saved. Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Roarie Deacon.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Darryl Flahavan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crawley Town 0, Luton Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Luton Town 0.
Attempt missed. Rhys Murphy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.