Match ends, Coventry City 1, Northampton Town 2.
Coventry City 1-2 Northampton Town
Northampton served up an FA Cup shock as 1987 winners Coventry suffered a home upset for the second year running.
The Cobblers made the perfect start when Nicky Adams' fifth-minute free-kick evaded everyone to find the net.
In-form League One side Coventry had the perfect response when on-loan Jacob Murphy equalised just five minutes later, powering home from 25 yards.
But skipper Marc Richards headed in Lawson D'Ath's cross to send the League Two side through to round two.
The visitors' opener had an element of luck when Adams' intended cross bounced past Coventry keeper Lee Burge into the net before Murphy levelled.
But City, beaten at home by non-league Worcester City a year ago, suffered problems down the flanks and the Cobblers made it count on 18 minutes when Richards headed in his 10th goal of the season.
Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"We're out of the Cup, so I'm disappointed. We had a reasonably strong side but our inability to defend crosses was our downfall.
"I don't want to make excuses. But Reda Johnson is a huge miss for our club and we're finding it difficult to fill that gap in defence.
"I don't think the goals we conceded would have gone in with a dominant defender like him."
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 17PhillipsSubstituted forHaynesat 45'minutes
- 21Martin
- 18RickettsBooked at 37mins
- 3Stokes
- 6ThomasSubstituted forSambouat 58'minutes
- 7Fleck
- 8Lameiras
- 25Murphy
- 11O'Brien
- 32FortunéSubstituted forElford-Alliyuat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Elford-Alliyu
- 26Haynes
- 29Harries
- 30Kelly-Evans
- 31Stevenson
- 34Sambou
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 2Moloney
- 5Diamond
- 18McDonald
- 16Buchanan
- 4Taylor
- 21O'TooleBooked at 27mins
- 7D'AthSubstituted forWatsonat 68'minutes
- 15Potter
- 10AdamsSubstituted forHoskinsat 83'minutes
- 9RichardsSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Horwood
- 12Lelan
- 14Hoskins
- 19Watson
- 20Calvert-Lewin
- 22Hackett
- 26Clarke
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 9,124
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Northampton Town 2.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jacob Murphy (Coventry City).
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Nicky Adams.
Foul by Bassala Sambou (Coventry City).
David Buchanan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Zander Diamond.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Lee Burge.
Attempt saved. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Lee Burge.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Brendon Moloney.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Lateef Elford-Alliyu replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Coventry City).
Jason Taylor (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Ryan Watson replaces Lawson D'Ath.
Attempt blocked. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Bassala Sambou (Coventry City).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Aaron Martin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Marc Richards.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Coventry City).
Adam Smith (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bassala Sambou (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Bassala Sambou replaces Conor Thomas.
Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Thomas (Coventry City).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Taylor (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. John Fleck (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.