Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Basingstoke Town 0.
Managerless Cambridge United progressed to the second round of the FA Cup by beating National League South strugglers Basingstoke Town.
Jeff Hughes headed home in the first half for the hosts, who also went close through Robbie Simpson and Barry Corr before the break.
Luke Berry then shot wide for the U's in the second half.
Basingstoke, ranked 53 league places below their opponents, hit the post late on through Liam Enver-Marum.
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Dunn
- 2OmozusiSubstituted forDemetriouat 77'minutes
- 12Sesay
- 5Roberts
- 3TaylorBooked at 82mins
- 7Donaldson
- 18HughesSubstituted forNewtonat 70'minutes
- 8BerryBooked at 45mins
- 11Dunk
- 10Corr
- 15SimpsonSubstituted forGaffneyat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Legge
- 9Slew
- 13Beasant
- 17Hughes
- 21Gaffney
- 24Newton
- 25Demetriou
Basingstoke Town
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Howe
- 2Salmon
- 5Gasson
- 6Ray
- 3Bird
- 7Soares
- 8Southam
- 4Harper
- 11GilkesSubstituted forMacklinat 66'minutes
- 9McAuleySubstituted forEnver-Marumat 64'minutes
- 10Flood
Substitutes
- 12Enver-Marum
- 14Macklin
- 15Williams
- 16Dunn
- 17Smart
- 18Rice
- 20Smalley
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 2,974
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Basingstoke Town 0.
Attempt missed. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Luke Berry (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Bird (Basingstoke Town).
Attempt saved. David Ray (Basingstoke Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Alie Sesay (Cambridge United).
Post update
Liam Enver-Marum (Basingstoke Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory Gaffney (Cambridge United).
Post update
Tom Bird (Basingstoke Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Louie Soares (Basingstoke Town).
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Bird (Basingstoke Town).
Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Cambridge United).
Post update
Chris Flood (Basingstoke Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alie Sesay (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Enver-Marum (Basingstoke Town).
Attempt missed. Will Salmon (Basingstoke Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).