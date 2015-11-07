Close menu
The FA Cup
CambridgeCambridge United1Basingstoke TownBasingstoke Town0

Cambridge United 1-0 Basingstoke Town

Managerless Cambridge United progressed to the second round of the FA Cup by beating National League South strugglers Basingstoke Town.

Jeff Hughes headed home in the first half for the hosts, who also went close through Robbie Simpson and Barry Corr before the break.

Luke Berry then shot wide for the U's in the second half.

Basingstoke, ranked 53 league places below their opponents, hit the post late on through Liam Enver-Marum.

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dunn
  • 2OmozusiSubstituted forDemetriouat 77'minutes
  • 12Sesay
  • 5Roberts
  • 3TaylorBooked at 82mins
  • 7Donaldson
  • 18HughesSubstituted forNewtonat 70'minutes
  • 8BerryBooked at 45mins
  • 11Dunk
  • 10Corr
  • 15SimpsonSubstituted forGaffneyat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Legge
  • 9Slew
  • 13Beasant
  • 17Hughes
  • 21Gaffney
  • 24Newton
  • 25Demetriou

Basingstoke Town

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Howe
  • 2Salmon
  • 5Gasson
  • 6Ray
  • 3Bird
  • 7Soares
  • 8Southam
  • 4Harper
  • 11GilkesSubstituted forMacklinat 66'minutes
  • 9McAuleySubstituted forEnver-Marumat 64'minutes
  • 10Flood

Substitutes

  • 12Enver-Marum
  • 14Macklin
  • 15Williams
  • 16Dunn
  • 17Smart
  • 18Rice
  • 20Smalley
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
2,974

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamBasingstoke Town
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Basingstoke Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Basingstoke Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Luke Berry (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bird (Basingstoke Town).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Ray (Basingstoke Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alie Sesay (Cambridge United).

  8. Post update

    Liam Enver-Marum (Basingstoke Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rory Gaffney (Cambridge United).

  10. Post update

    Tom Bird (Basingstoke Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Louie Soares (Basingstoke Town).

  12. Post update

    Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bird (Basingstoke Town).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Cambridge United).

  15. Post update

    Chris Flood (Basingstoke Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Alie Sesay (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Liam Enver-Marum (Basingstoke Town).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Salmon (Basingstoke Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).

