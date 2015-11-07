Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Jamie Murphy has scored in three of his last four appearances for Brighton

Brighton set a new club record of 17 league games without defeat as they beat Milton Keynes Dons.

Solly March gave Brighton the perfect start when his excellent strike from 20 yards beat Dons keeper David Martin.

Jamie Murphy doubled the lead as he finished well after a good build up, but Nicky Maynard got one back soon after with a powerful snap shot.

Dons had a penalty appeal turned down when Samir Carruthers appeared to be fouled by Lewis Dunk after the break.

The result lifts Brighton up into second place in the Championship, while MK Dons drop to one place and one point above the relegation zone after their 10th loss in their last 13 games.

England Under-21 player March's half-volley from 20 yards set the tone for Brighton as he drilled in after reacting quickest after Dunk's header from a corner was blocked.

Tomer Hemed should have doubled the lead 10 minutes later as he headed wide after a great cross by Murphy, but the provider turned scorer soon after as Murphy finished well following great build-up play from Bruno, Sam Baldock and March.

MK Dons immediately pulled one back as Maynard turned Dunk and hit a superb low drive past David Stockdale with the visitors' only chance of the half.

Israel international Hemed could have extended the lead before the break three times, flashing a chance over before hitting the post and heading over the rebound from three yards out.

The visitors should have had a penalty soon after the restart as Dunk appeared to make no contact with the ball as he slid through Carruthers in the Brighton box.

Carruthers had a decent effort saved by Stockdale while March and substitute Bobby Zamora both went close for Albion.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton:

"It's a wonderful achievement for the club, for the players and the staff and something we are all very proud of.

"You only have to look at the Championship and our games this season to see what a tough task it is to go undefeated so long in this division.

"It's nice to do it but now it's about making sure we stay in the area of the league we are in. Our next game will not be about prolonging the record, it will be about winning another match to keep us where we are."

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:

"The referee's decision was terrible. The assistant referee's decision was terrible. He has to accept it and I honestly do not know what he has seen.

"His decision today was as bad as I've seen. For two people to be no more than 20 yards away, one looking down the barrel and one looking across the face of it, how can they get it wrong?

"I am sick to death of managers getting questioned for what we say afterwards when we are constantly reminded of how bad some decisions are. Yet nothing happens.

"I honestly can't see what he has given. He is stood so close to the action, I cannot understand it. If someone was in the way maybe there could be doubt, but that was as blatant as you get."

Solly March celebrates his early opener for Brighton

Nicky Maynard pulls a goal back for MK Dons

Samir Carruthers reaction after his penalty appeal is ruled out by referee Dean Whitestone