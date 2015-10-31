Match ends, Juventus 2, Torino 1.
Juventus 2-1 Torino
A first Juventus goal for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado gave the struggling Serie A champions a dramatic derby win against Torino.
Substitute Cuadrado scrambled the ball over the line in injury time to give Juventus their fourth league win of the season and lift them up to tenth place.
Paul Pogba had put Juve ahead with a spectacular first-half strike.
Torino, with one derby win since 1995, levelled through Cesare Bovo's fine shot but Cuadrado denied them a point.
Cuadrado, 27, said on Twitter: "I'm happy with how we performed this evening. This game will give us the required impetus to keep fighting for the title."
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 20Padoin
- 15Barzagli
- 19Bonucci
- 33Evra
- 6KhediraSubstituted forCuadradoat 11'minutes
- 8Marchisio
- 11Hernanes
- 10PogbaBooked at 81mins
- 9MorataBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMandzukicat 78'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cáceres
- 7Zaza
- 12Alex Sandro
- 16Cuadrado
- 17Mandzukic
- 18Lemina
- 24Rugani
- 25Murara Neto
- 27Sturaro
- 38Audero
Torino
- 1Padelli
- 5BovoBooked at 21mins
- 25Glik
- 24Moretti
- 33da Silva PeresBooked at 90mins
- 6AcquahBooked at 21mins
- 20Vives
- 16BaselliBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBenassiat 65'minutes
- 3MolinaroSubstituted forZappacostaat 61'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 11LópezSubstituted forBelottiat 88'minutes
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 7Zappacosta
- 9Belotti
- 13Castellazzi
- 15Benassi
- 21Silva
- 22Amauri
- 23Prcic
- 28Ichazo
- 44Pryima
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
- Attendance:
- 39,828
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Torino 1.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Torino 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Emiliano Moretti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Hernanes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Bruno Peres (Torino) is shown the yellow card.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marco Benassi (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Andrea Belotti replaces Maxi López.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Paulo Dybala.
Attempt saved. Maxi López (Torino) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davide Zappacosta with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Kamil Glik (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Giuseppe Vives.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Kamil Glik (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul Pogba (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).
Afriyie Acquah (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Patrice Evra (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Álvaro Morata.
Booking
Davide Zappacosta (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Davide Zappacosta (Torino).
Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Torino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesare Bovo with a cross.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Hernanes (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxi López (Torino).
Hand ball by Maxi López (Torino).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emiliano Moretti (Torino) because of an injury.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emiliano Moretti (Torino).