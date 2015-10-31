Juventus 2-1 Torino

Juan Cuadrado made just four Premier League starts for Chelsea after signing from Fiorentina for £23.3m last season

A first Juventus goal for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado gave the struggling Serie A champions a dramatic derby win against Torino.

Substitute Cuadrado scrambled the ball over the line in injury time to give Juventus their fourth league win of the season and lift them up to tenth place.

Paul Pogba had put Juve ahead with a spectacular first-half strike.

Torino, with one derby win since 1995, levelled through Cesare Bovo's fine shot but Cuadrado denied them a point.

Cuadrado, 27, said on Twitter: "I'm happy with how we performed this evening. This game will give us the required impetus to keep fighting for the title."

