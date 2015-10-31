Italian Serie A
Juventus2Torino1

Juventus 2-1 Torino

Juan Cuadrado scores Juventus' winning goal at Torino
Juan Cuadrado made just four Premier League starts for Chelsea after signing from Fiorentina for £23.3m last season

A first Juventus goal for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado gave the struggling Serie A champions a dramatic derby win against Torino.

Substitute Cuadrado scrambled the ball over the line in injury time to give Juventus their fourth league win of the season and lift them up to tenth place.

Paul Pogba had put Juve ahead with a spectacular first-half strike.

Torino, with one derby win since 1995, levelled through Cesare Bovo's fine shot but Cuadrado denied them a point.

Cuadrado, 27, said on Twitter: "I'm happy with how we performed this evening. This game will give us the required impetus to keep fighting for the title."

Paul Pogba scores for Juventus against Torino
Paul Pogba scored his second goal of the season to give Juventus the lead
Juan Cuadrado celebrates with his team-mates Juventus' derby win over Torino
Juan Cuadrado celebrates with his team-mates after Juventus won at Torino to go above their derby rivals on goal difference.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 20Padoin
  • 15Barzagli
  • 19Bonucci
  • 33Evra
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forCuadradoat 11'minutes
  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Hernanes
  • 10PogbaBooked at 81mins
  • 9MorataBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMandzukicat 78'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cáceres
  • 7Zaza
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 16Cuadrado
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 18Lemina
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Murara Neto
  • 27Sturaro
  • 38Audero

Torino

  • 1Padelli
  • 5BovoBooked at 21mins
  • 25Glik
  • 24Moretti
  • 33da Silva PeresBooked at 90mins
  • 6AcquahBooked at 21mins
  • 20Vives
  • 16BaselliBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBenassiat 65'minutes
  • 3MolinaroSubstituted forZappacostaat 61'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 11LópezSubstituted forBelottiat 88'minutes
  • 27Quagliarella

Substitutes

  • 7Zappacosta
  • 9Belotti
  • 13Castellazzi
  • 15Benassi
  • 21Silva
  • 22Amauri
  • 23Prcic
  • 28Ichazo
  • 44Pryima
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi
Attendance:
39,828

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Torino 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Torino 1.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Torino 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Emiliano Moretti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Hernanes with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Bruno Peres (Torino) is shown the yellow card.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marco Benassi (Torino).

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Andrea Belotti replaces Maxi López.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Paulo Dybala.

Attempt saved. Maxi López (Torino) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davide Zappacosta with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Kamil Glik (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Giuseppe Vives.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Kamil Glik (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Paul Pogba (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).

Afriyie Acquah (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Patrice Evra (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Torino).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Álvaro Morata.

Booking

Davide Zappacosta (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Davide Zappacosta (Torino).

Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Torino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesare Bovo with a cross.

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Hernanes (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maxi López (Torino).

Hand ball by Maxi López (Torino).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Emiliano Moretti (Torino) because of an injury.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emiliano Moretti (Torino).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan11731117424
2Roma1172225131223
3Napoli106312181321
4Fiorentina107031881021
5Sassuolo105321310318
6Lazio106041515018
7Atalanta105231311217
8AC Milan105141215-316
9Sampdoria104331814415
10Juventus114341310315
11Torino114341717015
12Chievo103341310312
13Empoli103251115-411
14Palermo103251115-411
15Genoa103251014-411
16Udinese103251014-411
17Frosinone10316812-410
18Bologna10208615-96
19Hellas Verona10055817-95
20Carpi101271023-135
View full Italian Serie A table

