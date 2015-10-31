Watford head coach Quique Flores is delighted with the performance of his side as they recorded their second win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory over West Ham.

In-form striker Odion Ighalo netted both goals for Watford either side of half-time to take his total to seven for the season.

Ighalo is now the highest scorer in Watford's Premier League history, overtaking Heidar Helguson and Hameur Bouazza who scored six.