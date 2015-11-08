Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Chesham United 1.
Bristol Rovers 0-1 Chesham United
Ryan Blake's strike sent Southern League Premier Division side Chesham into round two of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Bristol Rovers.
Chesham should have been ahead at half-time after Tom Lockyer fouled Brad Wadkins, but Rovers keeper Lee Nicholls saved Dave Pearce's resulting penalty.
But the seventh tier side did take the lead when Blake's powerful shot from 25 yards caught out Nicholls.
Shane Gore made a string of saves late on as Chesham held on.
Ellis Harrison and Jermaine Easter were among those thwarted by the visitors' keeper as Rovers applied late pressure in the search for an equaliser.
Chesham, who sit 75 places below Rovers in the football pyramid, last made the first round of the FA Cup in 1994.
Victory sees the Generals progress to the second round for only the second time in their history, the first coming in 1980 when they were knocked out in the third round by Cambridge United.
Former Rovers striker and current Chesham player-coach Barry Hayles was given a warm ovation when he appeared as a 72nd-minute substitute, minutes before he supplied the assist for Blake's winner.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 31Nicholls
- 2LeadbitterSubstituted forJ Clarkeat 73'minutes
- 4LockyerBooked at 28mins
- 5McChrystal
- 3Brown
- 11Gosling
- 7MansellBooked at 25minsSubstituted forLinesat 62'minutes
- 24Sinclair
- 23Bodin
- 9Harrison
- 10TaylorSubstituted forEasterat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mildenhall
- 6Parkes
- 14Lines
- 15J Clarke
- 17Easter
- 20Lucas
- 21Montaño
Chesham United
- 1Gore
- 2Smith
- 4Beasant
- 5Ujah
- 3Fenton
- 7PearceSubstituted forHaylesat 72'minutes
- 8Youngs
- 6TaylorSubstituted forHamilton-Forbesat 90+3'minutes
- 11LittleBooked at 70mins
- 9BlakeBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCaseyat 86'minutes
- 10Wadkins
Substitutes
- 12Casey
- 13Legg
- 14Hayles
- 15Hamilton-Forbes
- 16Fongho
- 17Fletcher
- 18Woodcock
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 5,181
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home17
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Chesham United 1.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
George Casey (Chesham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Bradley Wadkins.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Hamilton-Forbes.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Bradley Wadkins.
Substitution, Chesham United. Stephen Hamilton-Forbes replaces Matt Taylor because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jake Gosling (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Toby Little.
Attempt saved. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).
Bradley Wadkins (Chesham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Barry Hayles (Chesham United).
Foul by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers).
Ashley Smith (Chesham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Shane Gore.
Attempt saved. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Chesham United. George Casey replaces Ryan Blake because of an injury.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Barry Hayles.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ashley Smith.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Curtis Ujah.
Attempt blocked. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).
Ryan Blake (Chesham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Nick Beasant.
Attempt blocked. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 0, Chesham United 1. Ryan Blake (Chesham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Blake.
Foul by Jake Gosling (Bristol Rovers).
Bradley Wadkins (Chesham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. James Clarke replaces Daniel Leadbitter because of an injury.
Substitution, Chesham United. Barry Hayles replaces David Pearce.
Toby Little (Chesham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toby Little (Chesham United).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.