Bristol Rovers 0-1 Chesham United

Ryan Blake's strike sent Southern League Premier Division side Chesham into round two of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Bristol Rovers.

Chesham should have been ahead at half-time after Tom Lockyer fouled Brad Wadkins, but Rovers keeper Lee Nicholls saved Dave Pearce's resulting penalty.

But the seventh tier side did take the lead when Blake's powerful shot from 25 yards caught out Nicholls.

Shane Gore made a string of saves late on as Chesham held on.

Ellis Harrison and Jermaine Easter were among those thwarted by the visitors' keeper as Rovers applied late pressure in the search for an equaliser.

Chesham, who sit 75 places below Rovers in the football pyramid, last made the first round of the FA Cup in 1994.

Victory sees the Generals progress to the second round for only the second time in their history, the first coming in 1980 when they were knocked out in the third round by Cambridge United.

Former Rovers striker and current Chesham player-coach Barry Hayles was given a warm ovation when he appeared as a 72nd-minute substitute, minutes before he supplied the assist for Blake's winner.