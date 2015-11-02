Scottish Gossip: Dundee United eye Japan keeper, Forrest in talks over new Celtic deal

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee United are poised to make an approach for Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, the 32-year-old who is a free agent after leaving Standard Liege in the summer. (The Sun, print edition)

Dundee United goalkeeper Michal Szromnik was keen to leave the club on loan to win first-team football but is targeting a long stay in the side after the 22-year-old's saves helped Mixu Paatelainen record a first win as manager with a 1-0 defeat of Ross County. (The Sun, print edition)

Scotland winger James Forrest has confirmed he has opened talks with Celtic about a new contract and the 24-year-old, whose present deal expires at the end of next year, revealed he is keen to pledge his long-term future to the Scottish champions.(The Herald)

Dundee defender Kevin Holt has branded Ryan Christie a con man, saying the Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder kicked him then fell over to win the penalty that allowed the Highland outfit to equalise in Saturday's 1-1 draw in the Scottish Premiership. (The Sun, print edition)

Kallum Higginbotham believes referee Bobby Madden was mistaken when accusing fellow Kilmarnock forward Josh Magennis of diving and showing the Northern Ireland international a yellow card in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Motherwell. (The Sun, print edition)

Eiji Kawashima, who is being linked with Dundee United, has 72 caps for Japan

Hibernian striker Jason Cummings believes the Edinburgh side now have the Scottish Championship title firmly in their sights after he scored in a 2-1 win that ended Rangers' 11-game run of victories and reduced the gap to five points at the top of the table. (Daily Mail)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has revealed that the Glasgow side's dressing-room was full of anger after the 2-1 defeat by second-top Hibernian, but the full-back vowed the Championship leaders would bounce back from the disappointment. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Scotland striker Garry O'Connor, 32, has been handed the Selkirk manager's job on a permanent basis despite a 5-1 thrashing by Gretna in his first game as caretaker boss of the Lowland League club. (The Sun, print edition)

Paul Sturrock has vowed not to quit as Yeovil Town manager despite his side dropping to the bottom of English League Two after a 3-2 defeat by Carlisle United. (The Times, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray will make a final decision next week about his participation in the ATP World Tour Finals but says he is likely to play in the hard court tournament in London while continuing to practise on clay courts in preparation for Great Britain's Davis Cup final against Belgium in Ghent.(The Herald)

Birthday boy Stephen Gallacher breathed a sigh of relief as he headed home from Belek after almost certainly extending his season through until the end of the European Tour's Final Series after a joint 26th finish meant he jumped three places to 57th in the Race to Dubai, with 63 due to compete in the season's climax. (The Scotsman)

Glasgow Warriors coach Gregor Townsend hopes that four more members of Scotland's World Cup squad - Finn Russell, Jonny Gray, Mark Bennett and Stuart Hogg - will be ready to return to action in Saturday's Pro12 game against Cardiff Blues. (The Times, print edition)