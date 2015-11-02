Portsmouth: Adam McGurk calls for more ruthlessness in final third

Adam McGurk was part of Burton's side which gained League Two promotion last season

Portsmouth striker Adam McGurk believes his side need to be more ruthless in front of goal following a first away defeat of the season at Notts County.

Pompey led on Saturday through Caolan Lavery's first goal since joining on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

But strikes from County's Graham Burke and Alan Sheehan saw Paul Cook's side drop to third in League Two.

"You can't doubt our quality, but we need to get better in the final third," McGurk told BBC Radio Solent.

"That's including myself," he added. "There's a few chances we had in the first half that we should have been scoring.

"Then we concede two sloppy goals and it's not good enough.

"We need to be more ruthless and dominate more from these sorts of things as that's how the majority of teams are going to score against us.

"They're not going to out pass us and we need to be better there."