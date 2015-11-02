Andy: Morrison: Ex-Man City defender new Connah's Quay boss

From the section

Andy Morrison also played for Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town

Gap Connah's Quay have appointed former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison as director of football.

Morrison left his role as assistant manager at fellow Welsh Premier League side Airbus UK Broughton in July 2015.

The 45-year-old takes over at the Deeside Stadium following the sacking of Allan Bickerstaff as manager in October.

Jay Catton, who was in caretaker charge following Bickerstaff's departure, has been appointed first team manager.