Ola John: Reading manager Steve Clarke hails response from loanee

Ola John equalised six minutes from time against Huddersfield

Reading manager Steve Clarke says he is delighted with the response of loan signing Ola John after the winger was forced to sit out a number of games.

John scored his first goal for The Royals with the equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Rules restricting clubs to selecting only five loan signings a game have seen John miss out on selection.

"Ola's been disappointed to be left out, but his response when he's come on has been very good," Clarke said.

Netherlands international John, 23, joined Reading on a season-long loan deal from Benfica on transfer deadline day, but has had to wait for his chance.

Reading's six loan players Matej Vydra - striker on season-long loan from Watford Ola John - winger on season-long loan from Benfica Michael Hector - defender on loan until end of season from Chelsea Andrew Taylor - defender on season-long loan from Wigan Lucas Piazon - forward on season-long loan from Chelsea Alex Fernandez - midfielder on season-long loan from Espanyol

"He's not had a great time since he got here and has suffered from the fact I can only play five loan players," Clarke added.

"I've had to leave him out of the 18 completely, but he's been working hard in training.

"He's come to me and told me he's been disappointed to be left out. All the players in his position tell me that, I have an open door to them.

"We have good chats and I look for the kind of response I got from Ola tonight."