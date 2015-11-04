Charlton's Harry Lennon extends Gillingham loan deal

Harry Lennon (centre) scored his first professional goal in Gillingham's 3-1 win over Chesterfield on 10 October

Gillingham have extended the loan deal of Charlton Athletic defender Harry Lennon until 12 December.

The 20-year-old centre-back has scored two goals in six appearances since joining the League One side last month.

"He has been an excellent addition to our squad and has performed consistently well," Gills boss Justin Edinburgh told the club website.

"His defending has been first class and he's also chipped in with a couple of important goals."