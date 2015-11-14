Match ends, Spain 2, England 0.
Spain 2-0 England
England slumped to their first defeat in 16 games as they were comfortably beaten by Spain in Alicante.
Roy Hodgson's side breezed through their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with 10 straight wins - but this friendly was a reality check as their flaws were exposed by the reigning champions.
England held out for 72 minutes until Mario scored with a superb acrobatic finish from Cesc Fabregas' cross before Arsenal's Santi Cazorla slotted in a late second.
It was a harsh lesson for England and evidence of the gap they must bridge before France next summer, their misery increasing when Michael Carrick was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time.
A serious test - how did England fare?
Not very well.
This was a chance for England to make a mark against quality opposition but where was the ambition in manager Roy Hodgson's game plan? If there was any serious attacking ambition - and this was a friendly after all - it was difficult to detect.
England emerged from this friendly, against significantly tougher opposition than any they faced in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, with little credit.
Spain looked a class above an experimental line-up and at times England looked in awe, sitting back as the passing 'carousel' constructed by players of the pedigree of Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets weaved its way around them.
If England can take something away from this defeat, it is that this was a brutal example of what they need to overcome if they hope to make an impact at the sharp end of next summer's European Championship.
While mistakes may go unpunished against the likes of Lithuania, San Marino and Estonia, there is no margin for error when they face a team of the calibre of Spain.
Hodgson's selection puzzle
England's manager is fond of the combinations in his team - and this was surely a chance missed to road test a partnership that could be vital in France next summer.
There was general astonishment when the team-sheet landed and Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were paired in central defence, meaning Everton's John Stones was absent.
Hodgson appears keen to get Jones into his side in a variety of positions - but he surely cannot be seriously considered as a potential starter in France.
Stones is emerging as a player of genuine class, so it was a puzzle that he was not paired with the rapidly-maturing Smalling in what may well be Hodgson's first-choice selection next summer.
Harry Kane justified his selection up front but the likes of Fabian Delph and Kyle Walker suggested they will be shadow squad men and not much more.
And what a miserable night for Carrick, given the chance to show he can influence England games against opposition of elite standard.
As so often in a strangely disappointing England career, he disappeared into complete anonymity, his misery completed by a late injury.
How are the reigning champions shaping up?
Spain may not be the side that ruled world football in that golden era between 2008 and 2012 when they claimed the European Championship twice and the World Cup but they still have quality to spare.
When you look at their bench and see David de Gea, Juan Mata, Pedro, Koke and Santi Cazorla - and they were without the injured David Silva, Sergio Ramos, Isco and Juanfran - it speaks eloquently of their class.
One big problem is finding a striker. Chelsea's Diego Costa has yet to make his mark at this level and that struggle continued here.
How the Gaspar goal was scored
What next?
England host France in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday, while Spain are away to Belgium on the same day.
What they said
England manager Roy Hodgson:
"If you really want to keep your unbeaten record going, playing Spain away isn't one of your best decisions. Especially with so many players unavailable. But it was a game we wanted.
"There are lessons that we have to learn. We played a very strong Spanish team, they deservedly won the game. Our confidence won't be too badly dented.
"We hope we don't take it to heart that we lost to a good team after a good 70 minutes.
"We have to make certain that we learn our lessons from the game but I have no reason to be hyper-critical of the players."
Spain boss Vicente del Bosque:
"I think we have been a bit lucky and we have given a bit more than the England team at the moment.
"This is a good win for Spain. We could say this was a prestige result against an England team who were very strong and very threatening every time they crossed over the line into our half of the pitch.
"We defended well and were strong against a team who were, once again, were very strong and very threatening."
Line-ups
Spain
- 1Casillas
- 24Pérez Martínez
- 3Piqué
- 4BartraSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 82'minutes
- 18Alba
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forKokeat 78'minutes
- 14Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forCazorlaat 27'minutes
- 6IniestaSubstituted forNolitoat 45'minutes
- 10Fàbregas
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forMataat 64'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forPedroat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Azpilicueta
- 7Morata
- 8Koke
- 11Pedro
- 12de Gea
- 13Mata
- 15Nacho
- 16De Marcos Arana
- 17San José
- 20Cazorla
- 21Nolito
- 23Rico
England
- 1HartBooked at 84mins
- 2Walker
- 5Jones
- 6SmallingSubstituted forCahillat 84'minutes
- 3Bertrand
- 4CarrickSubstituted forShelveyat 90+1'minutes
- 8DelphSubstituted forAlliat 63'minutes
- 7LallanaSubstituted forDierat 63'minutes
- 9BarkleySubstituted forRooneyat 73'minutes
- 11Sterling
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 12Clyne
- 13Butland
- 14Stones
- 15Dier
- 16Cahill
- 17Gibbs
- 18Shelvey
- 19Rooney
- 20Alli
- 21Heaton
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 2, England 0.
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Wayne Rooney (England) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kyle Walker with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Michael Carrick because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Carrick (England) because of an injury.
Nolito (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Walker (England).
Substitution
Substitution, England. Gary Cahill replaces Chris Smalling.
Booking
Joe Hart (England) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 2, England 0. Santiago Cazorla (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nolito.
Attempt blocked. Pedro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Pedro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nolito.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. César Azpilicueta replaces Marc Bartra.
Koke (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Walker (England).
Foul by Nolito (Spain).
Phil Jones (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Dier.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Koke replaces Sergio Busquets.
Offside, England. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Wayne Rooney is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Pedro replaces Paco Alcácer.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Wayne Rooney replaces Ross Barkley.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, England 0. Mario (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a through ball.
Offside, England. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Joe Hart.
Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nolito.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Juan Mata replaces Diego Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Eric Dier replaces Adam Lallana.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Dele Alli replaces Fabian Delph.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Spain).
Harry Kane (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, England. Fabian Delph tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Attempt blocked. Diego Costa (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolito.
Diego Costa (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.