Peterborough United: Conor Washington can be 'sensational'

Conor Washington has scored three goals in 18 games this season

Peterborough's Conor Washington has all the attributes to be "sensational" but has to "change the way he thinks", says boss Graham Westley.

The forward has three goals this term.

"The chance he missed at the weekend, his reaction was to walk away and almost look to the sky," said Westley.

"What I want him doing in future is congratulate the bloke who gave him the pass, congratulate himself on getting into the position and get ready to score the next one."

Westley added to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "In all sorts of little ways Conor can develop and will develop, he's a willing learner and he will get better, there's no question."

The 23-year-old has scored 21 times in 81 appearances since joining Posh from Newport County and Westley says his goalscoring form this season will change.

"I think he's got all the attributes to be sensational. I was speaking to a well-known football man talking players and he was saying that if he got back in to Championship or Premier League level, Conor Washington would be a player he'd look to bring in.

"When a player goes through a period where he doesn't quite get the run or it doesn't hit the net for him, so what, that turns.

"Conor will get the confidence. He will become more clinical, that's something you can learn."