Arsene Wenger is interrupted by a phone call during the Arsenal news conference and a journalist jokes that it could be Wales manager Chris Coleman.

Earlier this week Coleman accused Wenger of a "cheap shot" after the Frenchman suggested Aaron Ramsey's hamstring injury was caused by playing for Wales, but the Gunners boss says he does not "blame" him.

Arsenal host North London rivals Tottenham this Sunday following their heaviest Champions League defeat, a 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich and Wenger says there is "excitement" surrounding the preparation for the derby game.

