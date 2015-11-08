Spanish La Liga
Barcelona3Villarreal0

Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal

Neymar
Neymar took his tally to 11 league goals for the season

Brazil's Neymar scored twice for Barcelona - including a stunning second - as the La Liga champions comfortably defeated Villarreal at the Nou Camp.

Neymar had side-footed home the opener in the second half, but saved his best until last, flicking the ball over a defender and volleying home.

Luis Suarez netted Barca's second from the penalty spot after Munir El Haddadi was brought down.

Barcelona face rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico in their next league game.

Luis Enrique's Barca players take on Rafa Benitez's men at the Santiago Bernabeu on 21 November.

How Neymar scored his stunner

Neymar
First came the chest control from Luis Suarez's pass
Neymar
Neymar had a look and saw Villarreal full-back Jaume Costa coming
Neymar
An exquisite flick saw Neymar take the ball over Costa's head, turning the defender inside out
Neymar
Before Neymar let the ball drop and finished the move off with a brilliant volley
Neymar
Neymar was pretty happy with the goal. Costa - in the background - looked like he had forgotten what day it was
Neymar
And then the celebration with his team-mate

Social media reaction

Twitter reaction to Neymar goal
Twitter reaction to Neymar goal
Twitter reaction to Neymar goal

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Bravo
  • 6Alves da Silva
  • 3PiquéBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBartraat 82'minutes
  • 24MathieuBooked at 27mins
  • 18Alba
  • 20Roberto Carnicer
  • 5Busquets
  • 8IniestaBooked at 37mins
  • 17El HaddadiSubstituted forRamírezat 79'minutes
  • 9SuárezBooked at 47mins
  • 11NeymarBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 15Bartra
  • 19Ramírez
  • 21Correia
  • 23Vermaelen
  • 26Samper
  • 28Gumbau

Villarreal

  • 13Areola
  • 2Pérez MartínezBooked at 39mins
  • 23BoneraBooked at 72mins
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Costa JordáBooked at 69mins
  • 19Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 79'minutes
  • 4PinaSubstituted forBakambuat 66'minutes
  • 21Bruno
  • 8J dos Santos
  • 18D Suárez
  • 9Soldado

Substitutes

  • 3Jokic
  • 7García Sánchez
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 17Bakambu
  • 22Rukavina
  • 25Barbosa
  • 26Leiva
Referee:
Carlos Clos Gómez
Attendance:
72,585

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.

Marc Bartra (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Roberto Soldado (Villarreal).

Attempt saved. Mario (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan dos Santos.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez following a fast break.

Foul by Marc Bartra (Barcelona).

Denis Suárez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Samuel (Villarreal).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Samuel (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Marc Bartra replaces Gerard Piqué.

Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neymar.

Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Daniele Bonera (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel replaces Samu Castillejo.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sandro Ramírez replaces Munir El Haddadi.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Alves.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Bruno.

Booking

Daniele Bonera (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniele Bonera (Villarreal).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jaume Costa (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Barcelona. Munir El Haddadi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Jaume Costa (Villarreal) after a foul in the penalty area.

Hand ball by Roberto Soldado (Villarreal).

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Cédric Bakambu replaces Tomás Pina.

Attempt blocked. Bruno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Denis Suárez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Hand ball by Neymar (Barcelona).

Dani Alves (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th November 2015

Top Stories

Related to this story