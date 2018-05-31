BBC Sport - FA Cup: Salford 2-0 Notts County highlights

Highlights: Salford 2-0 Notts County

  • From the section FA Cup

Seventh-tier Salford City beat League Two side Notts County 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup at Moor Lane.

Ex-Manchester United forward Danny Webber bundled home James Poole's cross 18 seconds into the second half.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division side's record £5,000 signing Jordan Hulme hit the bar before substitute Richie Allen scored a fine solo goal to seal the win.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Salford 2-0 Notts County

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories