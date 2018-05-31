Seventh-tier Salford City beat League Two side Notts County 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup at Moor Lane.

Ex-Manchester United forward Danny Webber bundled home James Poole's cross 18 seconds into the second half.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division side's record £5,000 signing Jordan Hulme hit the bar before substitute Richie Allen scored a fine solo goal to seal the win.

