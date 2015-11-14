Colchester United 1-3 Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Coventry City are Jacob Murphy's sixth different loan club

Coventry's Jacob Murphy scored twice against former club Colchester as the Sky Blues came from behind to win.

The U's went ahead when Macauley Bonne guided in Callum Harriott's low cross, almost doubling their lead when Marvin Sordell struck the inside of a post.

Murphy's shot on the turn brought the visitors level before the ex-Colchester loanee then rounded keeper Jamie Jones to put Coventry ahead at the break.

Marc-Antoine Fortune sealed City's victory, tapping in after Jones' error.

The closest Colchester came in the second period was when Gavin Massey's shot was well saved by Sky Blues keeper Reice Charles-Cook.

Tony Mowbray's men bounced back from their shock FA Cup first round exit at home to Northampton to go second in League One, behind leaders Gillingham on goal difference.

Colchester, who drop a place to 17th, have now conceded 37 goals in 17 league games this season.

Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"It's a difficult place to come. It was a difficult game and it was great travelling support. I hope they're travelling back up the road pleased.

"We controlled it for long spells and deserved the points. We were fully respectful of this Colchester team and the threat they carry.

"Jacob Murphy stepped up to the plate and I am delighted he got his goals. It's the next three points for us."