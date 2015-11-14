Colchester United 1-3 Coventry City

Match ends, Colchester United 1, Coventry City 3.
Coventry's Jacob Murphy scored twice against former club Colchester as the Sky Blues came from behind to win.
The U's went ahead when Macauley Bonne guided in Callum Harriott's low cross, almost doubling their lead when Marvin Sordell struck the inside of a post.
Murphy's shot on the turn brought the visitors level before the ex-Colchester loanee then rounded keeper Jamie Jones to put Coventry ahead at the break.
Marc-Antoine Fortune sealed City's victory, tapping in after Jones' error.
The closest Colchester came in the second period was when Gavin Massey's shot was well saved by Sky Blues keeper Reice Charles-Cook.
Tony Mowbray's men bounced back from their shock FA Cup first round exit at home to Northampton to go second in League One, behind leaders Gillingham on goal difference.
Colchester, who drop a place to 17th, have now conceded 37 goals in 17 league games this season.
Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"It's a difficult place to come. It was a difficult game and it was great travelling support. I hope they're travelling back up the road pleased.
"We controlled it for long spells and deserved the points. We were fully respectful of this Colchester team and the threat they carry.
"Jacob Murphy stepped up to the plate and I am delighted he got his goals. It's the next three points for us."
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Jones
- 31Harriott
- 4Edwards
- 18EastmanSubstituted forElokobiat 52'minutes
- 3Briggs
- 20LapslieBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMasseyat 71'minutes
- 8GilbeyBooked at 60mins
- 19Bonne
- 10Moncur
- 15Kent
- 45Sordell
Substitutes
- 6Elokobi
- 9Porter
- 11Massey
- 14Olufemi
- 21Sembie-Ferris
- 27Curtis
- 33Parish
Coventry
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Charles-Cook
- 17PhillipsBooked at 57mins
- 21MartinBooked at 83mins
- 18Ricketts
- 3Stokes
- 4Vincelot
- 7FleckBooked at 54mins
- 8LameirasSubstituted forHaynesat 75'minutes
- 25Murphy
- 11O'BrienBooked at 20minsSubstituted forThomasat 78'minutes
- 32FortunéSubstituted forTudgayat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 6Thomas
- 16Elford-Alliyu
- 20Tudgay
- 26Haynes
- 30Kelly-Evans
- 34Sambou
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 5,275
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Coventry City 3.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reice Charles-Cook.
Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reice Charles-Cook.
Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Aaron Martin (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Martin (Coventry City).
Post update
Macauley Bonne (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Colchester United).
John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).
Substitution, Coventry City. Conor Thomas replaces Jim O'Brien.
Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Colchester United).