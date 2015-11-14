Close menu
League One
ColchesterColchester United1CoventryCoventry City3

Colchester United 1-3 Coventry City

Jacob Murphy
Coventry City are Jacob Murphy's sixth different loan club

Coventry's Jacob Murphy scored twice against former club Colchester as the Sky Blues came from behind to win.

The U's went ahead when Macauley Bonne guided in Callum Harriott's low cross, almost doubling their lead when Marvin Sordell struck the inside of a post.

Murphy's shot on the turn brought the visitors level before the ex-Colchester loanee then rounded keeper Jamie Jones to put Coventry ahead at the break.

Marc-Antoine Fortune sealed City's victory, tapping in after Jones' error.

The closest Colchester came in the second period was when Gavin Massey's shot was well saved by Sky Blues keeper Reice Charles-Cook.

Tony Mowbray's men bounced back from their shock FA Cup first round exit at home to Northampton to go second in League One, behind leaders Gillingham on goal difference.

Colchester, who drop a place to 17th, have now conceded 37 goals in 17 league games this season.

Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"It's a difficult place to come. It was a difficult game and it was great travelling support. I hope they're travelling back up the road pleased.

"We controlled it for long spells and deserved the points. We were fully respectful of this Colchester team and the threat they carry.

"Jacob Murphy stepped up to the plate and I am delighted he got his goals. It's the next three points for us."

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Jones
  • 31Harriott
  • 4Edwards
  • 18EastmanSubstituted forElokobiat 52'minutes
  • 3Briggs
  • 20LapslieBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMasseyat 71'minutes
  • 8GilbeyBooked at 60mins
  • 19Bonne
  • 10Moncur
  • 15Kent
  • 45Sordell

Substitutes

  • 6Elokobi
  • 9Porter
  • 11Massey
  • 14Olufemi
  • 21Sembie-Ferris
  • 27Curtis
  • 33Parish

Coventry

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Charles-Cook
  • 17PhillipsBooked at 57mins
  • 21MartinBooked at 83mins
  • 18Ricketts
  • 3Stokes
  • 4Vincelot
  • 7FleckBooked at 54mins
  • 8LameirasSubstituted forHaynesat 75'minutes
  • 25Murphy
  • 11O'BrienBooked at 20minsSubstituted forThomasat 78'minutes
  • 32FortunéSubstituted forTudgayat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 6Thomas
  • 16Elford-Alliyu
  • 20Tudgay
  • 26Haynes
  • 30Kelly-Evans
  • 34Sambou
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
5,275

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home19
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Colchester United 1, Coventry City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Colchester United 1, Coventry City 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reice Charles-Cook.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reice Charles-Cook.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Booking

    Aaron Martin (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Martin (Coventry City).

  13. Post update

    Macauley Bonne (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joe Edwards (Colchester United).

  16. Post update

    John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Conor Thomas replaces Jim O'Brien.

  19. Post update

    Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Harriott (Colchester United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham17104334191534
2Coventry17104332181434
3Walsall1695228141432
4Burton1610241613332
5Wigan1786328181030
6Bury177642927227
7Bradford177641918127
8Sheff Utd177462824425
9Millwall167452423125
10Peterborough177373428624
11Southend176651920-124
12Scunthorpe177282220223
13Port Vale176562019123
14Chesterfield177282325-223
15Rochdale175662020021
16Doncaster175571522-720
17Colchester175572637-1120
18Oldham1731041924-519
19Shrewsbury165291923-417
20Swindon174492228-616
21Blackpool174491525-1016
22Fleetwood1743102026-615
23Barnsley1742112029-914
24Crewe1734101426-1213
View full League One table

