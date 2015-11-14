Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Carlisle United 0.
Bristol Rovers 2-0 Carlisle United
Matty Taylor's second-half double saw Bristol Rovers banished the memory of their FA Cup loss to non-league Chesham United by beating Carlisle.
He had an early shot saved while Jermaine Easter also went close.
Taylor broke the deadlock with a close-range shot at the far post after Chris Lines had crossed into the box.
Carlisle's David Atkinson had a free-kick deflected just wide by teammate Mark Ellis before Taylor sealed the win with a low left-footed shot.
The victory, only the second at home in the league this season for the Gas, lifted them up to eighth in League Two, one place above Carlisle on goal difference.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 31Nicholls
- 15J Clarke
- 5McChrystalBooked at 55mins
- 6ParkesBooked at 90mins
- 3BrownBooked at 52mins
- 21MontañoSubstituted forGoslingat 83'minutes
- 14LinesSubstituted forO Clarkeat 90+2'minutes
- 24SinclairBooked at 9mins
- 23Bodin
- 10Taylor
- 17EasterSubstituted forBlissettat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mildenhall
- 7Mansell
- 8O Clarke
- 11Gosling
- 16Blissett
- 20Lucas
- 32Kilgour
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 2Miller
- 6Atkinson
- 27Ellis
- 44McQueenSubstituted forWykeat 78'minutes
- 23ThompsonSubstituted forIbehreat 61'minutes
- 12Sweeney
- 16Dicker
- 11Brough
- 19BalantaSubstituted forRiggat 61'minutes
- 25Asamoah
Substitutes
- 9Wyke
- 10Héry
- 13Hanford
- 14Ibehre
- 18Osei
- 20Archibald-Henville
- 21Rigg
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 6,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Carlisle United 0.
Booking
Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers).
Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ollie Clarke replaces Chris Lines.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Nathan Blissett replaces Jermaine Easter.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Carlisle United 0. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jake Gosling (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Foul by Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers).
Tom Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jake Gosling replaces Cristian Montaño.
James Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Charlie Wyke replaces Alex McQueen.
Hand ball by Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United).
Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Antony Sweeney (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Stuart Sinclair.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Carlisle United 0. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Lines.
Foul by Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers).
Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jabo Ibehre replaces Joe Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Steven Rigg replaces Angelo Balanta.
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).
Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Thompson (Carlisle United).
Booking
Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers).
Angelo Balanta (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Booking
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.