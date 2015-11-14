Bristol Rovers 2-0 Carlisle United

Matty Taylor has scored seven goal for Bristol Rovers this season

Matty Taylor's second-half double saw Bristol Rovers banished the memory of their FA Cup loss to non-league Chesham United by beating Carlisle.

He had an early shot saved while Jermaine Easter also went close.

Taylor broke the deadlock with a close-range shot at the far post after Chris Lines had crossed into the box.

Carlisle's David Atkinson had a free-kick deflected just wide by teammate Mark Ellis before Taylor sealed the win with a low left-footed shot.

The victory, only the second at home in the league this season for the Gas, lifted them up to eighth in League Two, one place above Carlisle on goal difference.