Accrington Stanley 2-2 Newport County

Yan Klukowski opened the scoring for Newport with a firm header

Accrington Stanley twice had to come from behind to rescue a point against a revitalised Newport County.

The Welsh side have climbed away from the bottom of League Two since John Sheridan took charge in early October, and took the lead when Yan Klukowski headed in a Jazzi Barnum-Bobb cross.

Billy Kee replied for Accrington after an initial shot was cleared.

A fierce Scott Boden drive restored Newport's lead, but Matt Crooks tapped in after Séamus Conneely hit the post.

Newport County manager John Sheridan told BBC Radio Wales: "It was a difficult pitch but both teams tried to play and did the best they could, and I think it was quite an entertaining game.

"We were playing against a good team... one of the best footballing sides in the league and they're on a good run of form.

"So for us to come and compete, where we are in the league a lot of people probably thought it was a home banker but we're improving.

"It would have been a really good result [to win]. To take the lead twice - two great goals as well - so I'm a bit disappointed to draw, but I can't grumble too much."