FA Cup first round: Five things you may have missed

Altrincham now have 17 league scalps in the FA Cup after beating Barnsley

Three non-league sides beating league opponents, two clubs striking half-a-dozen goals and contrasting fortunes for recent FA Cup winners were all part of an exhilarating Saturday afternoon of first-round action.

BBC Sport takes a look at some of the main talking points from the 28 ties.

We've scored? Manager misses giantkilling goal

After seven straight defeats in League One, the pressure was already on Barnsley boss Lee Johnson.

So an FA Cup first-round tie at out-of-form National League side Altrincham was surely an ideal opportunity for the Tykes to find that long-awaited victory?

It was not to be as Lee Sinnott's men, who sit 45 places below the Tykes in the league pyramid, ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Damian Reeves' early second-half strike.

Altrincham's Adam Griffin celebrates at the full-time whistle

The goal was so quick, in fact, that Sinnott missed it as he had not returned to his seat.

"This club has had a rich history in this competition over the years," Sinnott said.

"It's been a bit barren over the last few years so it's nice to give something back to our fans and show people that this club is alive and kicking."

Elsewhere, there were also shocks as National League side Eastleigh beat League One Crewe, and National League leaders Forest Green Rovers won at League Two AFC Wimbledon.

Game over after 13 minutes

Having reached the FA Cup first round for the first time since 2009, things did not quite go to plan for Isthmian League Premier Division side Staines Town at Leyton Orient.

Nicky Forster's team found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 13 minutes before they were eventually beaten 6-1 at the Matchroom Stadium.

The one bright spot for Staines saw 38-year-old centre back Darren Purse grab a goal against his former side before half-time, but it was too little too late for the Swans.

Staines Town defender Darren Purse thanked his fans for their support on Twitter

Has Jefferson Louis finally found a home?

If you are ever lost and need directions - you would do well to come across Wealdstone striker Jefferson Louis.

The once-capped Dominica international has played for no less than 31 clubs in all corners of the country since making his debut for Risborough Rangers in the late 1990s.

Jefferson Louis has been transferred 36 times in his career

The 36-year-old was on the scoresheet for the National League South club on Saturday with a first-half equaliser from the penalty spot against League One Colchester United.

Wealdstone were briefly ahead through Bradley Hudson-Odoi, but Tony Humes' U's came from behind to run out 6-2 winners as Macauley Bonne netted four goals.

Hopefully Louis' strike will have earned him a bit more time at the Ruislip-based club!

Pompey find the winning formula

The FA Cup has not been a happy hunting ground for Portsmouth since Kanu's solitary goal saw them beat Cardiff to lift the trophy in 2008.

But the hoodoo of no first-round win since 2010 was finally broken with a 2-1 victory over National League side Macclesfield at Fratton Park thanks to Adam McGurk's two goals.

Not that Pompey boss Paul Cook was too impressed with his side's performance.

"We weren't at it today - and you've seen in last night's cup tie [Salford v Notts County] what happens when you're not at it," Cook told BBC Radio Solent.

"That's why teams will always continually have what people will call 'cup shocks', but the reality is they're not really shocks - we should expect them."

Adam McGurk joined Pompey from Burton Albion in the summer

It was a different story for 2013 winners Wigan who were thumped 4-0 at fellow League One side Bury.

Meanwhile, four-time FA Cup winners Sheffield United ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over National League North side Worcester City at Bramall Lane.

Fuller turns down Jamaica for Mansfield

Oldham's Jamaican striker Ricardo Fuller declined an opportunity to meet up with his pal and sprinting legend Usain Bolt back in his homeland to play in his side's first-round match at Mansfield.

However, the 36-year-old probably wishes he had returned home - he was hauled off after 56 minutes in the goalless draw at Field Mill.

Before the game, Fuller told the club website: "I'm looking forward to the game.

"We know it will be a good battle which is good."

Usain Bolt had to make do without the company of friend Ricardo Fuller in Jamaica

A penny for his thoughts after the match in a rainy Nottinghamshire?