BBC Sport - FA Cup: Altrincham 1-0 Barnsley highlights

Highlights: Altrincham 1-0 Barnsley

Damian Reeves' strike sent National League side Altrincham through to the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of League One Barnsley.

The Robins took the lead just after half-time when Ryan Crowther's shot was parried into the stride of Reeves, who tapped into an open net.

The win sends Alty into the second round for the first time since 2001.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

