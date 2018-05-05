BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cambridge 1-0 Basingstoke highlights

Highlights: Cambridge 1-0 Basingstoke

  • From the section FA Cup

Managerless Cambridge United progressed to the second round of the FA Cup by beating National League South strugglers Basingstoke Town.

Jeff Hughes headed home in the first half for the hosts, who also went close through Robbie Simpson and Barry Corr before the break.

Luke Berry then shot wide for the U's in the second half.

Basingstoke, ranked 53 league places below their opponents, hit the post late on through Liam Enver-Marum.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Cambridge 1-0 Basingstoke

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Stoke have to bounce back up - Lambert

Video

It's Liverpool's year to win Champions League - Dublin

Video

Moore wants to restore Baggies' pride

Video

Hodgson sympathises for relegated Stoke after Palace win

Video

Man Utd played like second wasn't important - Mourinho

Video

'It means everything' - Hughton on Premier League survival

Top Stories