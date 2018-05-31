Oldham defender Cameron Dummigan was the hero as his two goal-line clearances prevented Mansfield from upsetting their League One opponents.

League Two Mansfield had the better of the match, with Reggie Lambe also putting a volley over from five yards.

Dummigan cleared shots from Matt Green and Nathan Thomas as the Stags dominated the second half.

But Mansfield could not record a second win in seven FA Cup meetings against Oldham.

