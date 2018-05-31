BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bury 4-0 Wigan highlights

Highlights: Bury 4-0 Wigan

2013 FA Cup winners Wigan crashed out in the first round in humiliating fashion with a heavy 4-0 defeat at Bury.

Tom Pope headed in Chris Hussey's cross to open the scoring for the Shakers.

Haris Vuckic could have levelled for the Latics, but was denied by Daniel Bachmann, before Danny Mayor doubled Bury's lead following a quick break.

Nathan Cameron's header on the stroke of half-time put the hosts clear before Leon Clarke's strike rounded off the victory just past the hour mark.

Wigan's last victory in the FA Cup came when they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the 2014 quarter-finals, less than a year after beating them in the 2013 final.

