BBC Sport - FA Cup: Barwell 0-2 Welling Utd highlights

Highlights: Barwell 0-2 Welling Utd

A goal in each half saw Welling United overcome a battling Barwell to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

Welling took the lead when captain Ricky Wellard finished from George Porter's rebounded effort off the post.

Seventh-tier side Barwell, who were making their first appearance in the FA Cup proper, pressured Welling for much of the second half but failed to score.

Michael Bakare made sure of the result for the Wings, stroking home their second with the last kick of the game.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Barwell 0-2 Welling Utd

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories