Carlisle progress to the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win at League Two leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Antony Sweeney acrobatically gave Carlisle the lead as he volleyed past Luke McCormick, before Hallam Hope scored his first-ever goal for the club as he reacted quickest after McCormick had saved well from Derek Asamoah's shot.

The defeat was only the second Plymouth have suffered in their last 12 matches.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.