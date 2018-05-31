BBC Sport - FA Cup: Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Carlisle highlights

Highlights: Plymouth 0-2 Carlisle

Carlisle progress to the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win at League Two leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Antony Sweeney acrobatically gave Carlisle the lead as he volleyed past Luke McCormick, before Hallam Hope scored his first-ever goal for the club as he reacted quickest after McCormick had saved well from Derek Asamoah's shot.

The defeat was only the second Plymouth have suffered in their last 12 matches.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Plymouth 0-2 Carlisle

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories