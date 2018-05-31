BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sheffield Utd 3-0 Worcester highlights
Sheffield United avoid an FA Cup shock by beating National League North Worcester City 2-0 in the first round at Bramall Lane.
The Blades took the lead when Jose Baxter converted a first-half penalty after Sam Miniham's clumsy tackle in the area, Conor Sammon added a second and Kieron Freeman wrapped up the win in injury time.
Sheffield United have now progressed from their last eight FA first round ties since 1982-83.
