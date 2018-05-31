BBC Sport - FA Cup: Didcot Town 0-3 Exeter City highlights
Highlights: Didcot 0-3 Exeter
- From the section Football
Exeter City book their place in the second round of the FA Cup with victory over Southern League Division One South & West side Didcot Town.
The League Two club lost to Northern Premier Division One side Warrington Town at this stage last season.
There was to be no repeat as Clinton Morrison chipped them ahead before Tom Nichols and Alex Nicholls tapped in.
Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.