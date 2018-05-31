Conor Washington scores twice as Peterborough beat League One rivals Burton in the FA Cup first round.

The visitors scored before the break when Washington fired in from six yards, before the striker capitalised on a defensive error to add a second.

Jermaine Anderson added a third with a close-range finish late on, before Jack Baldwin was sent off for Peterborough in stoppage time for a bad challenge.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.