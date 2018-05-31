BBC Sport - FA Cup: Doncaster 2-0 Stalybridge Celtic highlights

Highlights: Doncaster 2-0 Stalybridge

Andy Williams' double sees Doncaster ease to a comfortable 2-0 victory over National League North side Stalybridge.

The League One side were ahead after just three minutes as the forward scored with a low left-foot shot.

Rovers went two clear with 20 minutes remaining when Williams netted from close range after a defensive error from a corner by Oliver Crowley.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories