Andy Williams' double sees Doncaster ease to a comfortable 2-0 victory over National League North side Stalybridge.

The League One side were ahead after just three minutes as the forward scored with a low left-foot shot.

Rovers went two clear with 20 minutes remaining when Williams netted from close range after a defensive error from a corner by Oliver Crowley.

