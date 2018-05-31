Two goals from Adam McGurk secures a 2-1 victory for Portsmouth against National League side Macclesfield Town.

McGurk opened the scoring early on before Pompey keeper Ben Murphy gifted Macclesfield's Kristian Dennis an equaliser soon after.

Portsmouth regained the lead just before half-time when McGurk capitalised from a rebound in the area.

