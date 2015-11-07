Motherwell 3-1 Inverness: McGhee wants clarity over penalty retake

Mark McGhee wants clarity over the decision to allow Greg Tansey to retake his penalty after watching his side lose 3-1 at home to Inverness.

The Motherwell manager felt aggrieved Tansey got the chance of a second attempt after Connor Ripley had saved his first effort.

Referee Craig Thomson ordered a retake, from which Tansey scored, because of encroachment by home players.

"Week in, week out, I've never seen a referee retake it," said McGhee.

"So that was hard on us, I felt, because Connor made a great save."

McGhee says viewers of Match of the Day or Sportscene will see inconsistencies in the ruling.

He said: "As far as retaking it, I think if there are any other penalties on tonight's highlights I'm sure you'll compare them and you'll see that in every single penalty taken there will be people inside the box.

"What's the rule, they're not allowed a foot inside the box, are they allowed two feet, are they allowed three feet - what is the rule?"

The Fir Park boss felt his team were devoid of good fortune in the fourth match of his second spell in charge.

After the penalty, exceptional strikes from Miles Storey and Iain Vigurs secured victory for the visitors.

Louis Moult prodded a goal back for the hosts after Liam Grimshaw had rattled the crossbar, but Well lost Stephen McManus to a second yellow card in stoppage time.

"Their second - a deflection - was just a bit of bad luck and suddenly we find ourselves at half-time 2-0 down in a game," said McGhee.

"We hit the bar just before the break and that kind of summed it up."

Despite the defeat, McGhee feels there was enough from the performance to give him encouragement as he continues his assessment of the players.

"The question was asked of them how they would react," he explained. "I didn't go raving at them at half-time.

"There were a lot of positives for me and the fact even at 3-0 down the crowd stayed with us, which was fantastic because it took the pressure off the players and allowed them to keep trying."

McGhee was not happy that McManus got sent off a a second bookable offence in the last few seconds of the match after a challenge on Dani Lopez.

"I've seen it on video," he added. "At the time you can't really say, it happens that quickly.

"But it looks to me as though he sees the ball in the air, he's put his arm across to hold the boy off, he's caught him high on the shoulder and the boy's gone down like a tonne of potatoes. The boy got him sent off."

Inverness manager John Hughes says he might watch more of his side's games from the stand if they produce winning performances like the one at Fir Park.

The Caley Thistle manager, who hinted he would soon extend his contract, served a one-match touchline ban imposed for critical comments about a referee.

"I felt we dominated the first half, but I have to say we were maybe a bit fortunate with the opening goal with the retake - a bit of luck went our way," said Hughes.

"To get another goal early in the second half through Iain Vigurs with one from the training ground from the corner was pleasing.

"We work on that and it was a fantastic strike at his old stomping ground so he'll be delighted with that.

"I was disappointed to lose the goal but it was a fantastic result for us and just what we needed right at this moment in time."

Inverness had an injury scare when Ryan Christie suffered a knee problem and had to be replaced after a challenge with Kieran Kennedy.

And Hughes said: "Ryan jarred his knee and we'll have to assess him over the next couple of days to determine how serious it is."