BBC Sport - FA Cup: Crawley Town 1-2 Luton highlights

Highlights: Crawley 1-2 Luton

  • From the section FA Cup

Luton reach the second round of the FA Cup after a Josh McQuoid brace secures a 2-1 victory over League Two rivals Crawley Town.

McQuoid put the Hatters ahead after the break, although the home side restored parity soon after when Matt Harold headed in Simon Walton's cross from close range.

The game looked to be heading for a replay until the final minute when McQuoid hammered in a left-footed winner into the top corner.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Crawley 1-2 Luton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories