League Two side Hartlepool earn their first home win since August to defeat National League outfit Cheltenham 1-0 and reach the second round of the FA Cup.

Kudus Oyenuga scored the only goal for Pools, turning in from eight yards on the stroke of half-time.

Cheltenham piled on the pressure in the second half and came close with the last kick of the game, as Kyle Storer's shot bounced back off the underside of the bar.

