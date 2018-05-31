BBC Sport - FA Cup: Barnet 2-0 Blackpool highlights
Highlights: Barnet 2-0 Blackpool
- From the section Football
Barnet heap more misery on struggling Blackpool as the League Two side dumped the Seasiders out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win.
Tom Champion bundled home Curtis Weston's in-swinging corner for his first goal of the season before Michael Gash headed in the second.
John Akinde almost got a third in the second half as the mid-table League Two side eased past their opponents.
Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.
Available to UK users only.