BBC Sport - FA Cup: Northwich Victoria 1-1 Boreham Wood highlights

Northwich Victoria 1-1 Boreham Wood

Northern Premier League Division One North side Northwich Victoria hold National League Boreham Wood in the FA Cup.

Jordan Williams blasted home a free-kick from the edge of the box to put the Vics ahead.

Boreham Wood levelled when Clovis Kamdjo's header set Junior Morias free and he squeezed a shot under keeper Mason Springthorpe.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Top Stories