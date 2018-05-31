BBC Sport - FA Cup: Northwich Victoria 1-1 Boreham Wood highlights
Northwich Victoria 1-1 Boreham Wood
Northern Premier League Division One North side Northwich Victoria hold National League Boreham Wood in the FA Cup.
Jordan Williams blasted home a free-kick from the edge of the box to put the Vics ahead.
Boreham Wood levelled when Clovis Kamdjo's header set Junior Morias free and he squeezed a shot under keeper Mason Springthorpe.
