BBC Sport - FA Cup: Millwall 3-1 AFC Fylde highlights

Alex Whittle's goal is not enough to stop National League North side Fylde exiting the FA Cup.

The Lancashire outfit performed manfully against League One Millwall, but went behind 10 minutes after the interval when Aidan O'Brien fired home.

Lee Gregory doubled Millwall's lead on the hour, before Whittle scored.

But Steve Morison put victory beyond doubt when he converted from a swift counter, to help Millwall reach the second round.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Top Stories