Ben Strevens's penalty earns National League side Eastleigh a surprise FA Cup first-round victory at League One's bottom side Crewe Alexandra.

Crewe had been reduced to 10 men just after the hour mark when goalkeeper Ben Garratt was sent off for bringing down Yemi Odubade outside the box.

Eastleigh went ahead when substitute keeper Dan Nizic tripped Ross Lafayette and Strevens stepped up to score.

