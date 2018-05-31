BBC Sport - FA Cup: Crewe 0-1 Eastleigh highlights

Highlights: Crewe 0-1 Eastleigh

Ben Strevens's penalty earns National League side Eastleigh a surprise FA Cup first-round victory at League One's bottom side Crewe Alexandra.

Crewe had been reduced to 10 men just after the hour mark when goalkeeper Ben Garratt was sent off for bringing down Yemi Odubade outside the box.

Eastleigh went ahead when substitute keeper Dan Nizic tripped Ross Lafayette and Strevens stepped up to score.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Crewe 0-1 Eastleigh

Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

Liverpool will fly at Real Madrid - Lawrenson

Video

The most powerful woman in sport

  • From the section News

Top Stories