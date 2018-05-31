BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leyton Orient 6-1 Staines Town highlights
Highlights: Leyton Orient 6-1 Staines
Ollie Palmer and Dean Cox score two goals apiece as Leyton Orient hammer Staines Town 6-1 in the FA Cup first round.
The League Two side were three up inside 13 minutes, Palmer heading the first and sliding in a third after Cox had side-footed home from 18 yards.
Staines, from the Isthmian League Premier Division, struck through ex-Orient player Darren Purse's lob, but Cox hit a stunning 25-yard free-kick and John Marquis and Sean Clohessy concluded the scoring late on.
Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.
Available to UK users only.