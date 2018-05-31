BBC Sport - FA Cup: Stevenage 3-0 Gillingham highlights

Highlights: Stevenage 3-0 Gillingham

League One high-flyers Gillingham are humbled by struggling League Two side Stevenage 3-0 in the FA Cup first round.

Steven Schumacher gave the home side an early lead with ex-Gillingham midfielder Chris Whelpdale getting the second when he headed in Dean Parrett's corner.

Cody McDonald and Rory Donnelly went close for the visitors before on-loan striker Armand Gnanduillet completed the win in stoppage time.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

