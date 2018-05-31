BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dover 1-2 Stourbridge highlights

Highlights: Dover 1-2 Stourbridge

Seventh-tier Stourbridge shock Dover 2-1 thanks to goals from Chris Lait and Karl Hawley in the FA Cup first round.

The Glassboys took an early lead through Lait, before Dover - who play two divisions above Stourbridge in the National League - hit back through Aswad Thomas.

But Hawley secured victory from the penalty spot after he was brought down by keeper Mitch Walker.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Highlights: Dover 1-2 Stourbridge

