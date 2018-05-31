League Two side Wycombe Wanderers comfortably beat National League strugglers FC Halifax Town 4-0 to progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

The visitors took the lead through Garry Thompson, before Sido Jombati extended Wycombe's lead after the break with a stunning strike from 20 yards out.

Max Kretzschmar and Aaron Amadi-Holloway then struck in the closing minutes to secure a second-round place.

Halifax went close towards the end with Kieran Sadlier shooting wide from close range. The home side also failed to make it past the first round of last year's FA Cup, where they lost at home to West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

